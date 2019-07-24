DUI suspect was nearly twice legal limit 4 hours after fatal crash, cops say

Videos show suspected DUI crash that killed father of 5 Surveillance videos show a Chevrolet Cruz driving through a red light at Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue and colliding with a Toyota Tercel on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The crash killed 40-year-old Shawn Milton. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance videos show a Chevrolet Cruz driving through a red light at Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue and colliding with a Toyota Tercel on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The crash killed 40-year-old Shawn Milton.

Police say after speeding through a red light and killing another man on Saturday night, 21-year-old Gustavo Blanco refused to let cops test his blood alcohol level.

Authorities were forced to obtain a warrant. Four hours later, the test showed Blanco’s level was .15 — nearly twice the legal limit, Police Chief Jerry Dyer said at a news conference Wednesday.

That means, Dyer said, it’s likely Blanco’s blood alcohol level would have been .20, or two and a half times the legal limit, when he slammed his Chevy Cruz into 40-year-old Shawn Milton’s Toyota Tercel at the intersection of Kings Canyon Road and Maple Avenue.

Police on Wednesday released two surveillance videos that show the collision.

As the light turns green for Milton, another car in a turning lane appears to see Blanco speeding and makes an abrupt stop. But Milton apparently does not see and drives out into the intersection, where the two cars collide. Sparks fly and Milton’s car ends up west of the intersection. Blanco’s car lands 250 feet southwest of the initial crash.

In the moments after, 10 emergency calls came into police, and a witness pulled Blanco from the wreckage. He was lying on the sidewalk when officers arrived a minute later, Dyer said.

The aftermath of the Chevrolet Cruz that Gustavo Blanco was driving the night of Saturday, July 20, 2019, according to police. Fresno Police Department

Milton, a father of five, was pronounced dead. Milton’s passenger, Charles Machado, 48, was taken to the hospital. Blanco suffered a fractured right ankle, according to police.

Machado’s condition was updated to stable as of Wednesday.

Blanco pleaded not guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence charges. His bail was set at $159,000.

Police say Blanco was living in Tulare but has also lived in Fresno and Madera. His next court appearance is Aug. 16.

The aftermath of the Toyota Tercel that Shawn Milton was driving the night of Saturday, July 20, 2019. Fresno Police Department

Statistics

Dyer says that although traffic fatalities are down in the city compared to last year, DUI fatalities have increased 67% from 2018. Out of the 22 traffic fatalities in Fresno this year, 10 of them involved drugs or alcohol. DUI arrests also are up.

“We’re not telling people in our city to stop consuming alcohol,” the chief said. “We’re simply asking people not to drink and drive.”

A problem officers face is residents who are critical of DUI checkpoints and tickets being issued to speeders and red light runners, according to Dyer.

“It’s not to see how many tickets we can write; it’s not to see how much revenue we can generate,” he said. “I wish we could have saved Mr. Milton’s life.”

Shawn Milton’s life

Milton’s girlfriend, who is a month out from giving birth to his sixth child, said on Wednesday that she is finding comfort by remembering how many people connected with Milton.

“He had this light that just radiated from him and drew people to him,” she said. “He knew so many people from all walks of life, and not one could say that man had one enemy or even one person who disliked him. He was a beautiful soul. I looked up to him in so many ways, he has forever changed my life for the better.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for Milton’s funeral expenses.