Suspected DUI driver, accused of killing father of five, arraigned on manslaughter charge

One dead, two injured in car crash in southeast Fresno One person died during a vehicle accident in southeast Fresno, near Maple and Kings Canyon Road. One vehicle was left charred and another was slammed into a fence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person died during a vehicle accident in southeast Fresno, near Maple and Kings Canyon Road. One vehicle was left charred and another was slammed into a fence.

Gustavo Blanco, the suspected drunk driver who allegedly blew through a red light killing a father of five, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence charges.

Blanco, 21, entered Judge Adolfo Corona’s courtroom on crunches because of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Several of his family members were in the courtroom, but chose not to speak after the hearing.

Bail was set at $159,000 by Corona, who noted that Blanco has a minimal criminal history.

His most recent contact with police was a ticket on April 26 for not having proof of insurance. Four years ago he was cited for not having vehicle registration and driving without a license.

Gustavo Blanco Fresno Police Department

Blanco was arrested Saturday in the fatal crash that killed 40-year-old Shawn Milton in southeast Fresno.

Police said Blanco was driving a blue Chevrolet Cruz at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and crashed into a gray Toyota Tercel at Maple and Kings Canyon avenues. Milton, the driver of the Toyota, was giving his friend a ride when the crash happened.

The passenger remains in critical but stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center, police said. His name has not been released.

Milton has five children — two boys, three girls, and one on the way — due in August, according to a GoFundMe page started for his family.

Blanco’s next court appearance will be on Aug. 16.