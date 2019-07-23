Man killed in southeast Fresno shooting, police say

Fresno police investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Fresno Fresno police are investigating a fatal shooting near East Kings Canyon Road and South Phillip Avenue on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno police are investigating a fatal shooting near East Kings Canyon Road and South Phillip Avenue on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Fresno police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Tuesday night near East Kings Canyon Road and South Phillip Avenue.

Details are preliminary. At 8:10 p.m. officers responded to a shots fired call with a single victim. Lt. Larry Bowlan said the victim is believed to be a man in his 40s.

The victim and another man were walking southbound on Phillips Avenue when they were approached by two males. A verbal exchange happened between the males, one of whom pulled a gun and fired.

The victim suffered at least two gunshots to the upper body and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

The motive remains under investigation, although gang slurs were said during the conflict. The suspects remain at large.

Officers remain at the scene and that part of Phillips Avenue is closed to vehicle traffic, although the intersection remains open.

More details will be posted as they become available. Check back for updates.