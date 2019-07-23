Man arrested after pursuit ends in fiery crash in Madera County

Madera County Sheriff’s arrested Lucio Hernandez Jr., 52, of Madera County who led officials on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon before crashing his and a patrol vehicle caught on fire. Madera County Sheriff's Office

Madera County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who led deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.

The pursuit started around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Ellis and D streets in Madera after Deputy Ian Roth attempted a vehicle stop on a suspected drunk driver, according to a social media post.

Driver Lucio Hernandez Jr., 52, of Madera County failed to stop and sped up to 75 mph during the five minute chase.

The pursuit ended in the area of Avenue 18 and Bedford Drive when Hernandez crashed into a tree. That’s when he fled the scene, according to the post.

While officials were detaining a passenger from the car and attempting to catch Hernandez, a fire broke out, burning the suspect vehicle and a patrol car.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation. Preliminary witness statements indicate the suspect vehicle was on fire prior to crashing into the tree.

The identity of the passenger was not released.

Deputies located Hernandez later in the evening walking in the area of Norwalk Drive and Pozar Place after receiving reports from a citizen. He will be booked in at the Madera County Department of Corrections on multiple felony charges.

He currently has an active felony warrant for alleged violation of post release community supervision.