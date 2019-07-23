Crime
Argument over woman may have sparked central Fresno shooting, police say
An overnight shooting in central Fresno on Tuesday left one man in critical condition, police say.
Around 2:30 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the upper body at least once on Blackstone near Garland avenues, according to Lt. Todd Turney. The shooting happened on the sidewalk outside of Chase Bank.
Police believe the victim may have been arguing with the shooter over a woman before he was shot.
Both men were on foot when the shooting happened. After the suspect fled, the victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition after surgery.
The suspect is described as an Asian male in his 20s or 30s, Turney said.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
