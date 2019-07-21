Armed thieves using social media to steal gaming consoles, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Fresno Police Department issued a warning Sunday, alerting the public about two men they said have been posing as game console buyers and used social media to rob sellers in northwest Fresno.

According to Fresno police, there have been at least four console robberies near Marks and Alamos Avenues.

In each case, the victim tried to sell a gaming console through social media. The thieves instructed the sellers to meet them at Marks and Alamos in northwest Fresno and then took the consoles at gunpoint, according to police.

Both men have been described as 15 to 20-years-old. One man was described as about 5-feet, 7-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall with a medium build. The other man was said to be about 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet tall with a larger build.

Police said citizens who use social media to market items should be cautious and to use a marked exchange zone located at one of our five police sub-stations. Each location is marked, well-lit, and is video recorded.

The Fresno Police Department is asking for help with identifying the suspects involved. If anyone has information regarding the robbery series, you can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or contact Det. Amada Galaviz at 559-621-2038.