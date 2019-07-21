Woman with red hair sought in 7-Eleven robbery

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are searching for a woman they say robbed a 7-Eleven on Sunday morning in northwest Fresno.

The woman, described as white with red hair, was possibly armed. She took money from the convenience store at 4514 W. Shaw Ave. around 10 a.m. and fled north on foot, according to Fresno police.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information can contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.