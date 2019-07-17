Clovis man in Fresno County Jail dies day after being booked, sheriff’s office says

Two ex-deputies accused of coercing inmates at an Alameda County jail to douse other prisoners, whom they disliked, with urine and feces will face trial, a judge ruled Monday. The Fresno Bee file

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who died less than a day after he was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Michael Blake, of Clovis, was booked around 10 p.m. Monday and was found dead in his cell just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said Wednesday.

Blake had been arrested on suspicion of seven felony charges, some involving drugs and weapons.

He was found unresponsive on his bed during meal time Tuesday in a pod at the main jail. Officers performed CPR and medical staff responded as an ambulance was called. Blake died a short time later.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office Homicide Unit as well as the Fresno County District Attorney are investigating the death.

An autopsy was performed, but the cause of death was not yet released. Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s detective Adrian Villegas at 559-600-8210.