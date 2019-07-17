Driver booked on DUI after his car burned down gas station, police report

Russell Hernandez

A Fresno man was booked on charges of driving under the influence and arson after he drove a burning car into a gas station Tuesday and set the business on fire, police reported.

He was identified as Russell Howard Hernandez, 45.

The incident took place Tuesday afternoon at the Union 76 station on the southwest corner of North Blackstone and West Gettysburg avenues.

Hernandez reportedly sustained minor injuries in the incident.