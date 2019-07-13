Fresno police arrest four gang members for waving loaded shot gun and pistol at female

Police arrested three men: Dustin Garcia, 25, Israel Yanez, 29, Alfonso Hernandez, 23, and a 17-year-old male, who is not pictured, after they were caught with a loaded shot gun and pistol Saturday night in southwest Fresno. Fresno Police Department

Three men and one male juvenile were arrested Saturday night for brandishing a loaded shot gun and pistol at a female neighbor in southwest Fresno.

Shortly after 5:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to 412 N. Valeria Avenue for several males brandishing guns at a female who was sitting on the stairs of her apartment, according to a Fresno Police news release.

As officers arrived, they were able to see the suspects flee on foot in several directions. But police were able to detain them.

The suspects were identified as Dustin Garcia, 25, Israel Yanez, 29, Alfonso Hernandez, 23, and a 17-year-old male. The three male adults were convicted felons and all four were alleged Bulldog gang members, according to the release.

Officers who were surveilling the area saw a duffel bag thrown over the fence and into the alleyway, landing in a law maintenance trailer.

When they unzipped the bag, a sawed off 12-gauge shot gun and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol were discovered, both loaded.

The three men were booked into the Fresno County Jail for various gun related crimes and the juvenile was booked into Juvenile Halle.

This marks the 68th firearm recovered off the streets by officers in southwest Fresno.