Gang member who was just released from prison arrested at Motel 6 in central Fresno

In the latest efforts to crack down on gang violence, Fresno Police arrested a wanted felon and alleged East Lane Crip gang member who was armed inside a Motel 6 Friday night.

Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said shortly before 5 p.m. officers responded to a Motel 6 hotel on 4245 N. Blackstone for a wanted man.

Officers located Ed Leavell, 27, with a loaded handgun inside the motel.

Tietjen said Leavell had been out of a Salinas prison for five days. He served three years in prison for gun crimes and possession of a weapon.

The Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT) was surveilling the area and noticed an individual who they believed was a wanted person and gang member. MAGEC unit arrived and made contact with Leavell.

Tietjen said there were seven weapons seized over the past seven days.

“For us, this is a win, it’s just one of seven guns recovered over the past week, but it’s huge for us,” Tietjen said. “We take that one gun off the street, that’s one less shooting that occurs and one less victim.”

Tietjen said there could be possible federal prosecution because there are weapons involved.





The arrest is part of a special operation announced Tuesday that added more units on streets due to recent gang-related shootings.

“Our message to gang members is if you’re out committing violent crimes we’re gonna find you and arrest you,” Tietjen said.

It’s unknown how long Leavell was staying inside the motel. There were other individuals inside at the time of the arrest but identities were not released.