Man shot twice in central Fresno drive-by shooting, police say

Fresno police look along Floradora Avenue and railroad tracks east of Fresno Street in central Fresno for evidence following a shooting that wounded a 35-year-old man on Thursday afternoon, July 11, 2019. The incident happened across the street from San Joaquin Memorial High School. The Fresno Bee

A 35-year-old Fresno man was hospitalized Thursday after he was shot twice while walking near San Joaquin Memorial High in central Fresno.

Fresno police said the victim shortly before 3 p.m. was walking east on Floradora Avenue from Fresno Street, across the street from the high school.

Five shots were fired at him from someone inside a white four-door sedan with four people inside.

Sgt. Mandeep Khela said the victim was struck twice in the upper torso, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno for treatment.

No students were on the high school campus when the shooting happened, Khela added.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood seeking witnesses, as well as checking for any security cameras that may have captured the incident.

“Neighbors have been fully cooperative and we’re taking statements from them,” Khela said.

Thursday’s shooting along busy Fresno Street comes days after Fresno police added more officers to patrol the city’s streets in the wake of multiple gang-related shootings in the past week.

Investigators were trying to determine whether this latest case may also be gang-related, Khela said.

On the Fourth of July, a 34-year-old man was killed and three other people were injured, in a shooting at a block party in southeast Fresno.

On Monday, a 5-year-old boy was struck in the chest by gunfire apparently aimed at his father or another man as he was being loaded into his mother’s car, also in southeast Fresno.

Both of those incidents are believed to be related to gang rivalries, according to police.