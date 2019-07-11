Fresno police: Nightclub murder suspect who fled to Mexico may be back

Manuel Contreras Fresno Police Department

Fresno police are seeking help from the public in apprehending a murder suspect who is believed to have returned from Mexico, where he fled after a shooting at a Shaw Avenue restaurant.

Manuel Contreras, 27, is the suspected gunman who opened fire at Las Micheladas at East Shaw Avenue and North Sixth Street in June 2018, killing Humberto Cuellar.

Lt. David Madrigal said the shooting took place early in the morning after two groups of people in the bar began arguing before the fight turned physical and spilled into the parking lot.

Contreras, a reputed Calwa Bulldog gang member, reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into the air before shooting Cuellar.

Madrigal said friends helped Contreras flee to Mexico, but he may have returned to the Raisin City area.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.