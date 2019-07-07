Crime
Police: Burglar steals phone, GPS used to track him down
Visalia police say they tracked down a burglar using GPS after he allegedly stole a purse with a phone and cash inside.
Jake Rene Palomino, 23, entered a home on the 2600 block of S. Verde Vista around 10:30 on Saturday, police said in a news release.
He walked in through an unlocked sliding glass door and stole a purse with a phone and a “large sum of cash,” police said.
Palomino was caught on surveillance, and police used the video and the GPS on the phone to track him to an apartment complex on the 1100 block of E. Noble Ave.
He tried to hide but a police dog found him quickly and he was arrested without incident, officers said.
The victim identified Palomino and the stolen belongings were recovered.
Palomino was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
