Crime
Teen arrested on suspicion of DUI after morning crash
A 16-year-old is suspected of drinking and driving after a car crash near Terra Bella, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP says two 16-year-old boys were inside a 2015 Buick Verano driving south on Road 208 near Avenue 80 on Friday morning. A witness told officers that just before 9 a.m., the driver started speeding and passing vehicles unsafely.
After passing one vehicle, the driver lost control of the car and struck a power pole and a chain link fence, CHP said.
Both teens ran from the Buick, and CHP officers found them in an orchard nearby. They had minor injuries.
CHP says the driver was under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested. The other teen was not arrested.
