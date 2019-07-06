Two males shot while walking home in SW Fresno, police searching for suspect

Two men shot while walking home in Fresno Two men were shot while walking home Saturday night in southwest Fresno. No arrests were immediately made and the two victims were rushed to the hospital Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two men were shot while walking home Saturday night in southwest Fresno. No arrests were immediately made and the two victims were rushed to the hospital

Fresno police are searching for at least one suspect who opened fire on two males who were walking home Saturday night, hitting both in the lower torso.

Lt. Bill Dooley said officers responded to the call just before 10:30 p.m. on Marks Avenue just south of Floradora Avenue.

Officers found one male in his 20s in a field with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. Initially, he wasn’t providing a lot of information but was more forthcoming as time went on.

After officers canvassed the area, they discovered a second male victim, also in his 20s, on Floradora just west of Marks with a gunshot wound in the same area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victims told officers they were walking home on Marks when an unknown vehicle pulled over next to them and confronted both. After a verbal disturbance occurred the driver shot the victims.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

One of the victims remained at the scene but the other ran through a field towards an apartment complex where he then collapsed Dooley said.

Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center are in stable but critical condition.

Officers have located shell casings on the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information may call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.