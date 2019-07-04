Excessive force? Police chief says Facebook video isn’t the full story

Fresno Police Chief Dyer releases police body cam video Fresno Police Chief Dyer releases full body cam video from an arresting officer to counter a bystander’s which is going viral at a press conference Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno Police Chief Dyer releases full body cam video from an arresting officer to counter a bystander’s which is going viral at a press conference Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Fresno.

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer on Thursday addressed a video that appears to show officers using excessive force to detain a man who was allegedly high on methamphetamine.

The video, taken by a witness, was posted to Facebook on Wednesday evening. It shows an officer and two sergeants struggling on the ground with Roger Ismael, 38. One of the sergeants begins striking Ismael in the side to subdue him.

Dyer released body-camera footage showing what led up to the encounter. He said the sergeants and officer who responded to the call are veterans of the force who used the tools available to them to detain a man they believed had a knife.

Around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday police received two 911 calls about a man with a knife threatening roommates at the men’s sober living center at 1398 E. Bulldog Lane.

ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

One of the callers, who referred to Ismael as his client, said he was on his way to the center after hearing that the man was on meth and threatening the other occupants.

Police stopped Ismael while he was walking away from the center and attempted to detain him. At the time, they still believed Ismael had a knife, Dyer said. Police later discovered two knives back at the living center, but Ismael did not have the knife on him.

Body-cam footage shows police grabbing Ismael’s hands to put handcuffs on. Officers place one handcuff on him, but Ismael pulls away, and is Tased several times, the video shows. Dyer described Ismael as having “extreme strength,” possibly due to his drug use.

After a long struggle, a sergeant is seen placing his fist on Ismael’s rib cage and delivering seven strikes.

Dyer said this subdued Ismael enough so both handcuffs could be placed on him.

“The Facebook posting only showed the seven strikes to the rib cage by the officer, and did not show all of the other resistance that led up to it and the restraint, quite frankly, on the part of the officer,” Dyer said. “When a suspect has one handcuff on a wrist, that handcuff can then be used as a weapon.”

Dyer said body strikes are an effective technique, and he sees the officers using their training in the video.

“Force ... is never pretty,” he said. “Body strikes are an effective tool, however they do give the appearance of being overly aggressive.“

“It can be shocking,” Dyer said, for the general public to see these tactics used.

Ismael was taken to the hospital, but didn’t seem to be hurt, Dyer said. While in the hospital, he was cited for being under the influence of methamphetamine and for resisting arrest. The other allegation that he threatened his roommates with a knife are still being investigated.

The officers involved were to return to work as normal Thursday evening, Dyer said.