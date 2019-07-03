Madera family displaced after DUI driver crashes into their home

Madera Police Department

A Madera family was displaced after a man crashed his car into their apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to Madera Police Department.

The crash happened in the 800 block of G Street when the suspect, identified as Santiago Ybarra, collided into the building while making a turn.

Police said Ybarra was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI.

No injuries were reported, but the apartment was unlivable for the time being.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Red Cross was notified to help the family.