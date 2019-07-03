Crime
Madera family displaced after DUI driver crashes into their home
A Madera family was displaced after a man crashed his car into their apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to Madera Police Department.
The crash happened in the 800 block of G Street when the suspect, identified as Santiago Ybarra, collided into the building while making a turn.
Police said Ybarra was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI.
No injuries were reported, but the apartment was unlivable for the time being.
Red Cross was notified to help the family.
