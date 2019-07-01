Police say she rammed police vehicle, 2 fences in getaway try

Woman rams two fences, police pickup in getaway try, police say. Police arrested a woman in a stolen car Monday morning after she reportedly tried to evade officers, slamming into a car being driven by a detective, near North Parkway and West Olive avenues. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police arrested a woman in a stolen car Monday morning after she reportedly tried to evade officers, slamming into a car being driven by a detective, near North Parkway and West Olive avenues.

A woman who was at the wheel of a stolen Honda may face charges of assault with a deadly weapon after she rammed a car carrying a Fresno police detective Monday west of Highway 99.

At the scene, she identified herself to officers as Renee Villareal, 34.

Sgt. Doug Goertzen of the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team said Villareal was spotted on Highway 99 at the wheel of the 1990-era Honda. The Hondas are frequent targets of auto thieves because they are easy to steal and there is a ready market for them among criminals and chop shops.

Goertzen said officers managed to corner the Honda in a motel parking lot, but Villareal rammed his undercover pickup before backing through a hotel fence. Nearby, she collided with another chain link fence topped with razor wire before running into a nearby neighborhood. Police with a search dog quickly located Villareal and took her into custody.

“She was very motivated” to escape, said Goertzen, who only recently was assigned the new pickup. It’s going to a repair shop with a mangled bumper.