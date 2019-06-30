More than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Fresno County

See one of the largest seizures of illegal fireworks in California history A three-year investigation resulted in the seizure of 49,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in California, one of the largest amounts in state history according to Cal Fire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A three-year investigation resulted in the seizure of 49,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in California, one of the largest amounts in state history according to Cal Fire.

Mendota police and fire officials seized more than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks on Sunday afternoon, five days before the Fourth of July.

Officers received a complaint about a person selling fireworks from out of a car.

Authorities arrested the person and confiscated more than $7,500 in fireworks. The person’s name was not immediately released.