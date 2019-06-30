Crime
More than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Fresno County
See one of the largest seizures of illegal fireworks in California history
Up Next
Mendota police and fire officials seized more than 450 pounds of illegal fireworks on Sunday afternoon, five days before the Fourth of July.
Officers received a complaint about a person selling fireworks from out of a car.
Authorities arrested the person and confiscated more than $7,500 in fireworks. The person’s name was not immediately released.
Comments