Man attempted to steal Amazon delivery van, stopped at a locked gate

Fresno police are searching for a man who attempted to steal an Amazon delivery van Sunday.

According to Lt. Larry Bowlen, an Amazon driver was making a delivery at the Parc Grove Commons Apartments around noon.

The driver exited the vehicle to grab a package from the back of the van when a man jumped into the driver’s seat and took off with her van.

A nearby witness offered to help the delivery driver and gave her a ride to look for the van. The two drove around the apartment complex and found the van stopped at a locked fire exit.

The man jumped the fence and fled the area after seeing the driver. No packages were taken, but the driver’s backpack, wallet, keys and cell phone were stolen, police said.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. He’s described as a male in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180-185 pounds, wearing a dark blue shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.