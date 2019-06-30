Three Kings County sheriff’s deputies injured after domestic violence standoff

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

Three Kings County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured after an hours-long standoff in Armona on Saturday night.

Deputies arrived at the 14200 block of Christopher St. around 6:40 p.m. for a domestic violence call, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The victim was able to leave the home before deputies arrived, but the suspect, 36-year-old Timothy Jerel Wilson, refused to come out, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT was called in.

Wilson eventually emerged nearly three hours after the call, the sheriff’s office said. Three deputies suffered minor injuries after Wilson allegedly used his head, legs and hands to fight when he came out of the home.

Kings County Sheriff's Office

He was eventually taken into custody and cleared at the hospital. He is facing four felony allegations related to domestic violence, terrorist threats, resisting an executive officer with force or violence and resisting arrest causing serious bodily injury. Wilson’s bail is set at $125,000.

The deputies were also treated and released at the hospital.





