Body found in burning car near Porterville. Investigators calling death ‘suspicious’

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found in a burning car near Porterville early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, at 1:14 a.m. the Tule Indian Reservation received a report of a loud explosion and vehicle fire in the area of Chimney and Reservation Road in Porterville.

Cal Fire and Tulare County Fire arrived to find a grass fire and the car fully engulfed in flames. Crews were able to put out the fire and discovered a body in the vehicle.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and General Investigations unit have taken over the investigation and are treating the case as a suspicious death, pending an autopsy.

The identity of the body found is still unknown at this time, but detectives are working on developing leads.

Anyone with more information about this case is asked to contact Detective Greg Burns at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department via telephone at 1-800-808-0488. Tips can be sent anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194