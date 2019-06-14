Tulare Sheriff deputy involved in officer-involved shooting

A Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy and a Delano police officer were involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A male suspected in a drive-by shooting in Richgrove in Tulare County is dead and a female is in surgery following an officer-involved shooting, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning.

The shooting took place at a Best Western motel near Delano, according to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, who said that the Delano police department was also involved in the police action. The spokeswoman said a deputy and a Delano officers discharged their firearms while contacting the suspects, who were rushed to a local hospital.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux requested the Porterville Police Department handle the investigation of the shooting incident.

This story will be updated.

