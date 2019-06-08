Dead body discovered in ponding basin in Tulare County

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A body was found in a ponding basin Saturday in Tulare, according to a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies were called to the area of Road 44 and Ave 228 and found a body submerged in the water.

Homicide investigators and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office dive team are on scene trying to recover the body.

The identity of the victim is unknown. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Although it is still unknown if foul play is involved, homicide investigators are treating the case as a homicide as a precaution.

Anyone with information on this case, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.