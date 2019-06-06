He was gunned down while working in his yard. Detectives want to find his killers

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man working in his front yard was gunned down Wednesday night in Cutler, and the sheriff’s office is looking for those responsible.

Homicide detectives say Gilberto Serna was in the 12900 block of Sierra Ave. when he was shot. Deputies found Serna in the road around 9:11 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives believe the suspects were driving a silver sedan and fled after shooting Serna.

The address matches the same area where a double shooting took place on March 22. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandon VanCuren at 559-733-6218 or to report anonymously by texting 559-725-4194.