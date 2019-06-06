Police seize meth, guns, arrest couple at home in Tower District

Police raid Tower District drug house, arrest man, woman The Fresno Police Major Narcotics Unit Thursday served a warrant at a Tower District home in the 1300 block of North Glenn Avenue and arrested a man and a women while seizing methamphetamine and multiple rifles and shotguns. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno Police Major Narcotics Unit Thursday served a warrant at a Tower District home in the 1300 block of North Glenn Avenue and arrested a man and a women while seizing methamphetamine and multiple rifles and shotguns.

Fresno police Thursday arrested a couple and turned a young child over to Child Protective Services after serving a warrant at a Tower District home.

The bungalow, situated on a quiet neighborhood in the 1300 block of North Glenn Avenue, is just blocks from Fresno City College. While it blended in nicely with neighboring homes on the quiet, tree-lined street, and even featured an elaborate cactus garden, police reported seizing multiple long guns, and even a cut-down shotgun, inside. The drugs, recovered after the month-long investigation by the Major Narcotics Team, included four grams of methamphetamine. A neighbor who lived nearby said that he did not notice any signs of drug trafficking in the neighborhood.

The couple was not immediately identified, but they face multiple weapons and drug charges.