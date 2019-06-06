Hit-and-run driver sought after child struck in northeast Fresno crosswalk

10 tips for pedestrians to stay out of harm’s way in an automotive world It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's good to review tips to keep pedestrians safe to remind ourselves how to get where we're going safely.

A 10-year-old child was stuck in a crosswalk by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning in northeast Fresno, police reported.

The collision took place just after 8 a.m. as the boy was on his way to Valley Oak Elementary School, according to Lt. Mark Hudson.

The boy suffered minor injuries after he was knocked down. He was taken by his parents to Children’s Hospital in Madera.

Hudson said the boy was in the crosswalk at East Champlain Drive and Fort Washington Road when the driver of a red sports car, possibly a Toyota Celica, rolled through a red light while making a right-had turn.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After striking the boy, the driver briefly stopped before speeding away.

The driver was described as a man with a beard wearing a tan turban.