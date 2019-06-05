Crime
Stabbing rampage at UC Merced: Here are all the released investigator reports, images
UC Merced CA rampage attacker’s family sues school board
The University of California released dozens of pages documents and reports on Tuesday related to the Nov. 4, 2015, stabbing rampage by Faisal Mohammad at UC Merced.
Many of the documents have redactions made by the UC system, including names of victims and witnesses and other details. The family of the 18-year-old attacker filed a restraining order last week to redact some specific documents.
The Alameda County Superior Court ordered that a handwritten plan for the attack, a so-called “manifesto,” and a printed image of a flag from a terrorist group be redacted in the report.
Here are the documents:
