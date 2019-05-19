Woman stabbed to death in Merced, one man arrested, the Sheriff’s Office reports

How to tell if you’re in an abusive relationship Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some signs you may be in an abusive relationship, according to The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

An argument over the weekend at a home on the eastern outskirts of Merced left one woman dead and a man behind bars, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The victim, a 40-year-old Merced woman, suffered at least one stab wound and was pronounced dead inside a bedroom at her home in the 600 block of Easy Street, Undersheriff Jason Goins said.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested 51-year-old Raul Antonio Loeza on suspicion of murder. He remained in custody Sunday at the Merced County jail with bail set at $1 million, according to booking records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Raul Antonio Loeza, 51, was arrested over the weekend in connection with the stabbing death of a family member, authorities have said. /Merced County Sheriff's Office

Goins described the relationship between Loeza and the victim as “family” and confirmed they lived together. He declined to elaborate on their exact relationship, citing a need to notify the woman’s family. The victim’s name also was withheld Sunday.

Deputies were called to the home at 11:40 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a possible stabbing. Deputies found the woman in a bedroom and tried “live-saving measures” but she died a short time later, Goins said.

The undersheriff said it was too early to comment on a possible motive for Saturday’s violence but confirmed Loeza and the woman were arguing just before she was stabbed.

Loeza was located nearby and arrested without incident.

A knife believed to have been used in the slaying was seized by detectives.