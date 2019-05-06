Fresno man accused of carrying explosive device into Panera Bread competent for trial

Explosive found in Panera prompts evacuation in NW Fresno An explosive device was found inside a Panera restaurant at Shaw and Marty avenues in northwest Fresno and another device was found inside a vehicle nearby, Fresno Police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An explosive device was found inside a Panera restaurant at Shaw and Marty avenues in northwest Fresno and another device was found inside a vehicle nearby, Fresno Police said.

The Fresno man accused of carrying an explosive device into a Panera Bread restaurant in northwest Fresno has been determined to be competent to stand trial.

Chad Melvin Mazgedian, 43, faces multiple charges, including possession of an explosive and destructive device, evading police and hit-and-run.

Police were trying to serve a search warrant at Mazgedian’s home in March when he took off. A short chase ensued, ending at the Panera Bread restaurant. Mazgedian ran into a bathroom, but police were able to wrestle him out. As he was being taken into custody, an explosive device dropped from his jacket.

The restaurant along with several nearby businesses, including Black Bear Diner, Applebee’s and Big Lots, were evacuated as Fresno’s Bomb Squad Unit deactivated the device.

Mazgedian also faces several other charges including including domestic violence, dissuading a witness, stalking, driving under the influence and possession of a firearm.

In late March, Fresno County Superior Court Judge Heather Jones ordered Mazgedian to undergo an evaluation of his mental competency. Those results were reviewed on Friday when the judge ruled Mazgedian was competent and the case could move forward.

A pre-preliminary and bail review hearing is scheduled for May 15. Mazgedian, who remains in Fresno County jail, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.