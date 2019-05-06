Convicted murderer and child molester gets 119 years in prison, Tulare County judge says

Hector Gonzalez of Visalia was sentenced to 119 years in prison for the murder of his ex girlfriend. He was also convicted in March of multiple counts of child molestation. Tulare County District Attorney

Hector Gonzalez of Visalia will spend the rest of his life in prison for brutally stabbing to death his former girlfriend and committing multiple counts of sexual assault against a child.





Tulare County Superior Court Judge Gary Paden on Friday sentenced the 53-year-old Gonzalez to 119 years in prison.

Gonzalez was found guilty in March of killing his former girlfriend, 32-year-old Krickett Enriquez. The jury also convicted Gonzalez of several counts of sexual molestation of a female child from 2010 to 2014.





The murder of Enriquez is one of the most gruesome in recent years in Tulare County.

Enriquez and an 8-year-old child the former couple shared were reported missing in January 2016. Police searching the apartment complex where Gonzalez lived found Enriquez’s bloodied body stuffed inside a car that was covered by a tarp. Police said she had been stabbed 21 times, four of which proved to be fatal.

Detectives located Gonzalez and the 8-year-old in the complex and immediately arrested Gonzalez.

He had been out on bail for the sexual assaults when Enriquez was murdered. The assaults were committed against someone not biologically related to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was convicted of first-degree murder with the special allegations of the use of a sharp stabbing instrument and committing the crime while out on bail.

He also was found guilty of one count of sodomy on a child 10 years old or younger, one count of oral copulation on a child 10 years old or younger, 22 counts of a lewd act on a child under the age of 14 (of which 14 counts carried the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct) and two counts of a lewd act on a child age 14.