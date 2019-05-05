Man shot in southeast Fresno, rushed to the hospital. Police on scene

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno Sunday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital.

According to Lt. Joe Alvarez, It happened around 1 p.m. in the area Ventura Avenue and Sixth Street, near several businesses and a church.

According to Alvarez, unknown individuals drove up behind the victim in the area of the 3000 block of East Balch and shot into his vehicle. The victim was struck twice in the back and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Alvarez said they are investigating some leads but no arrest have been made.

