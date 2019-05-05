Bulldog gang member out of prison just 5 days arrested in church burglary, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Five days after he was released from prison, a Bulldog gang member broke into a Fresno church and made off with electronic equipment, according to police.

Police did not say exactly what was taken from the First Presbyterian Church on M Street when two males forced their way into the church on April 20.

Detectives in Fresno’s southwest district identified one of the suspects as 29-year-old Isaiah Zepeda, who they described as a known Bond Street Bulldog gang member with a history of burglary. Police did not say what alleged evidence may have connected Zepeda to the church break-in.

Fresno police officers on Friday spotted Zepeda near the Chinatown area where he was taken into custody.

A second man suspected in the burglary remained at large Sunday. Police described the second suspect as a Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches, weighing about 200 pounds with shoulder-length black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives Dominic Morini at 559-621-6144 or Nicolas Romero at 559-621-6130.