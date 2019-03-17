Crime

Man armed with knife attempts to ambush officer outside police department, cops say

By Ashleigh Panoo

March 17, 2019 02:04 PM

Paul Clingham, wanted for attempted murder in Kansas, was arrested outside the Chowchilla police department, where he was allegedly waiting to ambush an officer with a large knife, cops say. Chowchilla Police Department
A man wanted on an attempted murder charge was arrested Sunday in Chowchilla after police said he tried to ambush and attack a cop in the Police Department’s parking lot.

Paul Clingham, 47, was arrested after an officer pointed a gun at him and ordered him to drop the knife, Chowchilla police said.

Investigators said Clingham also had a warrant for his arrest issued out of Kansas charging him with the attempted murder of a correctional officer.

He was booked into the Madera County Jail.

