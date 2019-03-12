Crime

Merced County school on lockdown after bomb threat at nearby Walmart, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

March 12, 2019 02:54 PM

A Los Banos school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday following a bomb threat made at a nearby Walmart, police said.

A call came in about 1 p.m. claiming that there was an explosive device at the Los Banos location on Pacheco Boulevard and Badger Flat Road, according to Cmdr. Jason Hedden.

As a precaution, the nearby Creekside Junior High went to a lockdown, police said.

Walmart officials decided to clear the store and have officers do a thorough search for explosives, police said.

This story will be updated.

