Merced County school on lockdown after bomb threat at nearby Walmart, police say

A Los Banos school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday following a bomb threat made at a nearby Walmart, police said.
A call came in about 1 p.m. claiming that there was an explosive device at the Los Banos location on Pacheco Boulevard and Badger Flat Road, according to Cmdr. Jason Hedden.
As a precaution, the nearby Creekside Junior High went to a lockdown, police said.
Walmart officials decided to clear the store and have officers do a thorough search for explosives, police said.
This story will be updated.
