Autopsy complete: Tulare teen was killed by a gunshot, Tulare County coroner says

Dynasty Alexander, 18, whose body was found in a Tulare County orchard Sunday, died of a single gunshot, the Tulare County Coroner reported.
The coroner completed an autopsy on Alexander on Thursday.
On Tuesday, William Watson of Porterville was arrested on a charge of murder in her death.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office previously reported that Alexander had sustained strangulation and trauma injuries. Investigators believe that she was killed after Watson offered her a ride and say that video evidence bears that out.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detective Brandon VanCuren at 559-802-9563.
