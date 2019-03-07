Hanford massage parlor closed, woman arrested on suspicion of prostitution

A Hanford massage parlor was shuttered and a woman was arrested on suspicion of prostitution after an undercover police officer was propositioned for sex Wednesday, said Sgt. Justin Vallin, spokesman for the Hanford Police Department.
The arrested, Xiuhua Song, 55, has been released from custody. Vallin said she was booked and cited for solicitation of prostitution.
Vallin said the business owner, who was not named, of Angel Massage at 401 N. Redington St. received a cease-and-desist letter, preventing him from operating his business. The business was advertising itself as “Asian Massage.”
Vallin said paperwork shows the owner is the husband of the arrested woman.
When asked if Song might be a human trafficking victim, Vallin said that “crossed our mind, however the suspect was in her mid-50s and it did not appear she was.”
Vallin said Song was the only person arrested or being investigated. She allegedly “solicited sexual acts” after an undercover officer paid for a massage around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police investigated after receiving tips of possible prostitution occurring at the parlor.
Angel Massage has held a business license in Hanford since February 2018.
