He was drinking at a party when he was shot to death. Police arrest murder suspect

By Jim Guy

March 07, 2019 04:46 PM

Andrew Valdez was gunned down at a party on Feb. 2 in east-central Fresno. He left behind two young sons.
A Fresno man died in an apparently senseless slaying after an acquaintance with whom he had been chatting and drinking suddenly pulled out a handgun and killed him, Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Thursday.

Christopher Valdez, 21, is facing a murder charge in the Feb. 2 homicide, Dyer said during a Thursday news conference.

Andrew Valdez, 22 (no relation to the suspect), left behind two young sons and a grieving father who came to the news conference at police headquarters to describe the pain he feels from the loss.

The fatal incident happened at 1:47 a.m. in the 3200 block of North Maple Avenue. The two man appeared to simply be talking when Christopher Valdez suddenly pulled the weapon and fired multiple gunshots, Dyer said. Friends tried to perform first aid on Andrew Valdez as they waited long minutes for an ambulance to arrive, but to no avail.

Police recovered information about the shooting after serving warrants and examining cell phones, and determined Christopher Valdez was the gunman, the chief said. Christopher Valdez was on parole at the time for robbery and he had a criminal history involving weapons and dealing drugs, Dyer added.

“They were both at a party, alcohol was being consumed, and for whatever reason, Christopher pulled out a handgun and began shooting, then fled,” said the chief, summing up in one sentence what appeared to be two ruined lives.

Alejandro Valdez, the father of Andrew Valdez, indicated that his son had some difficulties, as do all 22-year-olds, making the transition to adulthood. But he felt his son was on his way.

Now he hopes for justice.

“I’m confidant the suspect ... won’t be able to hurt anyone else,” Alejandro Valdez said.

