Porterville man suspected of killing 18-year-old whose body was found in Tulare orchard

A 52-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in the killing of an 18-year-old girl, whose body was found in an orchard on Sunday in Tulare.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in a new release sent Wednesday said detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Dale Williams Watson, 52, of Porterville on Tuesday. He is suspected of being involved in the killing of Dynasty Alexander of Tulare.
The victim’s body was found in an orchard located on the 19700 Block of Hosfield Drive in Tulare.
Detectives followed various leads, including surveillance of the suspect offering the victim a ride, according to the news release.
Waston was under constant surveillance for 12 hours leading up to his arrest at a traffic stop in Porterville.
The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandon VanCuren or Sgt. Gary Marks at 559-802-9563 or 800-808-0488.
