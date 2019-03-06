Crime

Porterville man suspected of killing 18-year-old whose body was found in Tulare orchard

By Yesenia Amaro

March 06, 2019 11:34 AM

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit arrested 52-year-old Dale Williams Watson, left, of Porterville, as a suspect in the murder of Dynasty Alexander, right.
Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit arrested 52-year-old Dale Williams Watson, left, of Porterville, as a suspect in the murder of Dynasty Alexander, right. Courtesy Tulare County Sheriff
Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit arrested 52-year-old Dale Williams Watson, left, of Porterville, as a suspect in the murder of Dynasty Alexander, right. Courtesy Tulare County Sheriff

A 52-year-old man has been arrested as a suspect in the killing of an 18-year-old girl, whose body was found in an orchard on Sunday in Tulare.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in a new release sent Wednesday said detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit arrested Dale Williams Watson, 52, of Porterville on Tuesday. He is suspected of being involved in the killing of Dynasty Alexander of Tulare.

The victim’s body was found in an orchard located on the 19700 Block of Hosfield Drive in Tulare.

Detectives followed various leads, including surveillance of the suspect offering the victim a ride, according to the news release.

Waston was under constant surveillance for 12 hours leading up to his arrest at a traffic stop in Porterville.

The case is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandon VanCuren or Sgt. Gary Marks at 559-802-9563 or 800-808-0488.

Read Next

crime

Tulare woman’s body found in orchard. Investigators work to unravel mystery

Yesenia Amaro

Yesenia Amaro covers immigration and diverse communities for The Fresno Bee. She previously worked for the Phnom Penh Post in Cambodia and the Las Vegas Review-Journal in Nevada. She recently received the 2018 Journalistic Integrity award from the CACJ. In 2015, she won the Outstanding Journalist of the Year Award from the Nevada Press Association, and also received the Community Service Award.

  Comments  