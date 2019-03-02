Girl abused, sexually assaulted in motel room, sheriff says. Stepmom, boyfriend arrested

A Hanford couple was arrested Saturday after they allegedly abused and sexually assaulted the woman’s juvenile stepdaughter, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office says.
Laurie Lutz, 46, and boyfriend Gregory Cantu, 30, are accused of beating the girl with a belt causing several minor injuries, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Lutz later left the girl alone with Cantu and he allegedly sexually assaulted her, the sheriff’s office says.
Cantu is a registered sex offender on parole for a sex offense.
The girl was able to get away and authorities were contacted late Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that Lutz picked up the girl from family members under false pretenses and took her to the Stardust Motel on Lacey Boulevard near Highways 43 and 198 where the beating took place.
When Cantu was alone with the girl, he touched her inappropriately and kissed her against her will. He then threatened the girl and told her to not tell anyone, the sheriff’s office says.
The girl convinced Cantu to walk with her to a nearby store and managed to run away after she got out of the motel room and contact authorities.
Deputies tried to contact Cantu at the motel but he instead tried to flee out a back window. He was caught and taken into custody and booked into the Kings County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office, on charges of child endangerment, lewd and lascivious act with a child under 14 and victim intimidation.
Lutz was arrested and booked into the jail on a charge of child endangerment.
