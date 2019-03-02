A drive-by shooting sent a man to the hospital, Fresno police searching for suspect

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man injured in southwest Fresno.
Fresno police at 3:30 p.m. received a call about six to seven shots fired in the area of East O’Neil Avenue and South Trinity Street.
Upon arriving, police found the victim, a 27 year-old man whose name has not been released, with two gunshot wounds to his lower body, said Fresno Police Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide.
The victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.
Witnesses in the area told police the victim was either in or around a red mustang when a maroon car drove by and fired shots. The suspect vehicle fled eastbound on O’Neil Avenue, Chamalbide said.
The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.
Police said the victim, who was the intended target, was being uncooperative authorities and is an alleged gang member.
