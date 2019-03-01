Couple arrested on elder abuse, forgery charges in Kings County

A man and a woman were booked into Kings County Jail on charges of elder abuse and identity theft after Corcoran police reported that they stole more that $22,000 from a senior woman in the city.
The couple was identified as Amelia Nai, 33, and her husband, Jack Vinyard.
Officers met with the woman in October of 2016, who said that she suspected that Nai was taking her money and checks, prompting an investigation that resulted in the serving of a search warrant at Nai’s home in Visalia. That resulted in the discovery of checks belonging to the victim, as well as evidence that checks had been cashed, according to a spokesman.
The Kings County District Attorney issued arrests warrants for the couple, who were taken into custody by police in Henderson, Nevada on Feb. 8. They were returned to Kings County.
