Tulare police arrest suspect in stabbing homicide. More suspects sought

Tulare police Monday arrested Isaiah Garcia in connection with a fatal stabbing over the weekend.
Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said that Garcia, 21 was one of six people taken into custody in the stabbing of Bryan Inzunza, who was found with multiple wounds in the 1500 block of West Beaumont Avenue about 6 p.m. Saturday.
Garcia was previously reported to be the primary suspect.
Garcia was arrested in the 200 block of North Steven Avenue by a SWAT team and booked into the Tulare County jail on homicide charges, Hinojosa said.
Police have served multiple warrants in the investigation, including four in Visalia.
In addition to Garcia, police arrested three men, one woman and a juvenile female. Three others were sought.
