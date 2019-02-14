Indiana man charged with sexual exploitation of Madera County minor. They met gaming

A federal grand jury indicted a 24-year-old Indiana man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor from Madera County.
The two met while playing an online game.
Scott Matthew Trischler was arrested Feb. 5 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of enticement of a minor and one count of receipt of child pornography, according to a news release sent Thursday from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.
According to the criminal complaint, Trischler developed a relationship with the minor and began communicating with her through Kik Messenger, Skype, TextNow and Google Hangouts. He convinced her to send him images of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct from December 2017 through March 2018, according to the news release.
The investigation was led by the FBI from its offices in Fresno and Ft. Wayne along with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and part off a nationwide initiative called Project Safe Childhood. That project, launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice, combats child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Trischler is being detained in Ft. Wayne until his next court appearance March 5. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years of life on the enticement charge alone. He could also face 15 to 30 years mandatory minimum for sexual exploitation and five to 20 years for receipt of child pornography. For all counts, there is a potential $250,000 fine and a lifetime term of supervised release.
