Officer involved shooting in Merced sparks sheriff deputies, police to respond to scene

Merced County Sheriffs deputies and Merced Police officers were called to a chaotic scene Tuesday night in the Lopes Avenue area, where there was an officer involved shooting, authorities confirmed.
There were no injuries involving law enforcement officials who responded to the call, authorities added.
But there had been no report of any injury status of suspects involved.
Merced County District Attorney Kimberley Helms Lewis would not confirm who the suspect is and what affiliations he might have. She also did not state the status update of the suspect.
But she confirmed there were shots fired and that more details would be provided Wednesday morning.
New details emerged the following morning. The Merced Sun-Star confirmed the man shot was a Dos Palos police officer who apparently was not on duty at the time of the incident. Read the latest information here.
