Suspect who said ‘You are perfect. I’ll take you to school’ to a young teen is caught

The man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl from a school bus stop in Fresno was arrested Friday afternoon in Madera County, according to a Fresno Police press release.
The juvenile was walking to a bus stop Thursday morning when the suspect pulled over and attempted to lure the girl in his vehicle. The girl was able to get on the bus and report it to school officials.
Detectives searched for the suspect and were able to obtain additional evidence that helped identify the suspect as Fernando Hinojoza Acosta of Merced.
Acosta, 35, apparently told the girl: “You are perfect. I’ll take you to school.”
He was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Freeway 41 and Avenue 12 in Madera County after officers obtained an arrest warrant for the charge of misdemeanor annoying and molesting a child.
Acosta was at his work site and arrested without incident, according to the press release.
He was brought back to the City of Fresno and interviewed by detectives before being booked into the Fresno County Jail.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.
