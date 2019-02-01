Visalia man kidnaps estranged girlfriend and takes child, deputies say

A Visalia man is now behind bars for allegedly kidnapping his estranged girlfriend and taking their child early Thursday morning in Ivanhoe, according to a Tulare County Sheriffs press release.
Deputies responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a possible domestic violence and kidnapping at a home on Paradise Avenue in Ivanhoe.
When they arrived, the house was found vacant, but there was an evidence of struggle, according to the news release.
Surveillance video showed the victim, whose name has not been released, being forcefully placed in a vehicle and taken by estranged boyfriend and suspect Daniel Flores, 23, of Visalia.
When the victim was later found, she told deputies Flores made his way into her family’s home, physically assaulted and kidnapped her. However, she managed to run away when the vehicle came to a stop in Ivanhoe.
The girlfriend had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Tulare County deputies, along with Visalia Police officers, arrested Flores near the 600th block of South Church Street in Visalia, where his child also were found. The child had no injuries.
Flores was booked at the Adult Pre-Trial facility and faces charges of burglary, kidnapping and domestic violence.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Detective Miguel Franco or Sgt. Gary Marks with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes unit at 559-733-6218.
