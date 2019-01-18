Driver faces arrest on manslaughter, DUI charges after fatal crash on Blackstone, police say

The driver of a pickup involved in a fatal crash early Friday on Blackstone Avenue near Clinton Avenue will be arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony DUI and hit and run, Fresno police reported.
Lt. Richard Tucker identified the driver as Robert Ellis, 18, of Fresno. A passenger in the truck died in the crash after being taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Ellis was also taken to the hospital, and will be booked when he is released, Tucker said.
The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was at the scene for hours investigating the crash of the pickup in the Smart & Final store parking lot.
It appeared that the truck was moving at high speed south on Blackstone when it left the roadway, careened through the parking lot of an auto parts store and a car wash before it crossed East Terrace Avenue and came to rest on its side after slamming into a tree in the lot.
Police did not release the identity of the passenger, which is routinely left to the Fresno County Coroner.
