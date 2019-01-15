Woman killed in hit-and-run, but suspect claims he thought he hit a shopping cart

A woman was killed from a hit-and-run in west Fresno, but the suspect told officers he thought he hit a shopping cart.
Officers responded to a person lying in the road on Hughes Avenue just south of Belmont Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Lt. Jerardo Chamalbide said.
Officers arrived to find a woman unconscious in the middle of the road and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Chamalbide said the woman is homeless.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
After their investigation, officers located the vehicle involved about a mile away from the scene.
The driver told officers that he had thought he had hit a shopping cart in the roadway and drove home, and was planning on calling the police later.
Chamalbide said the driver did not appear to be under the influenced and has been cooperating with officers. It is undetermined what charges the driver is facing.
